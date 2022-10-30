Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.35–$2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.05 million.
ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.11.
Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,308. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $61,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 132,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 790.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2,058.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 47,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
