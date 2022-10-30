Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.76 to $6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.76-$6.91 EPS.

AZPN stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.57. 243,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.40.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

