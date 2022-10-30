AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 301,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,577. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.96.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

