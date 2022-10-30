Augur (REP) Price Hits $6.96

Augur (REP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $76.57 million and $6.14 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $6.96 or 0.00033632 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,520.39 or 0.31492864 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012300 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
