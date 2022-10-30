Augur (REP) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (REP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.95 or 0.00033554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $76.43 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002951 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.56 or 0.31586685 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012337 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
