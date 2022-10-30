Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.45 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.27 or 0.00088843 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.45 billion and approximately $294.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00067969 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015047 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025759 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007124 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000282 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,442,818 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.