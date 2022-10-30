Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.45 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.27 or 0.00088843 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.45 billion and approximately $294.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00067969 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007124 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,442,818 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

