Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Avantor Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of AVTR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.22. 18,644,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,431. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
Further Reading
