Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Avantor Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of AVTR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.22. 18,644,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,431. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Avantor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Avantor

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.