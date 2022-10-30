Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $15.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAR opened at $243.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.48. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $545.11.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

