Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.35-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion. Avnet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $40.08. 852,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,733. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avnet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.