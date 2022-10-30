B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:RILYM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 30,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (RILYM)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.