B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:RILYM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 30,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

