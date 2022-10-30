Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLMIF remained flat at $8.97 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Further Reading

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

