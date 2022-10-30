Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

