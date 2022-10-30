Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Barnes Group updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.
Barnes Group Trading Down 3.5 %
Barnes Group stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 260,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,184,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 201,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 70,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
