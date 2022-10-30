Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.30 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $450.09 million and $35.17 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

