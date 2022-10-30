Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69-3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Baxter International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

