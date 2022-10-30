Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.69. 3,016,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

