Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 675

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 675 ($8.16) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 720 ($8.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 655 ($7.91).

Beazley Stock Performance

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 627 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 593.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 523.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,411.54. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 641 ($7.75).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

