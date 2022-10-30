Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $305,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $385,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,455,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,999,160. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

