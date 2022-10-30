Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,981 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.28. 2,885,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

