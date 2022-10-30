Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,405 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Stock Up 3.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

ALL traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.39. 2,222,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.20. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

