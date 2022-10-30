Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.34. 5,161,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average is $193.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.13.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

