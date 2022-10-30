Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 685,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Becle alerts:

Becle Stock Up 7.7 %

BCCLF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 552,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,436. Becle has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.