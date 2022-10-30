Beldex Price Tops $0.0512 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $152.08 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.65 or 0.07724469 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00034101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

