Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 235 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 54.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $298.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day moving average is $293.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.