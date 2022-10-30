Bfsg LLC Sells 24,149 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,149 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.91. 2,376,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.72 and its 200-day moving average is $160.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

