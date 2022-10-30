Bfsg LLC Sells 850 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,483. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.11.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.