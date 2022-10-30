Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Bill.com stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.98. 1,305,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,238. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

