BitCash (BITC) Reaches Market Cap of $25,414.87

BitCash (BITC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, BitCash has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $25,414.87 and approximately $23.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

