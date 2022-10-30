BitDAO (BIT) Price Up 4% This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $21.14 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.03 or 0.31492853 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012300 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

