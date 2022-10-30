BitTorrent Achieves Market Capitalization of $823.12 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $823.12 million and approximately $164,401.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

