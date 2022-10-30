Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Block were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 10.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after acquiring an additional 87,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 237,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,542 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 141.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,097 shares of company stock worth $26,180,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

Shares of SQ opened at $61.29 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

