BMO Capital Markets Raises North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$20.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NOA stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. UBS Group AG raised its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

