BMO Capital Markets Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $251.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $244.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.22.

Shares of SHW opened at $226.23 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

