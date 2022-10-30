Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target Cut to SEK 325 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 375 to SEK 325 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BDNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 305 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 2.7 %

BDNNY stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.