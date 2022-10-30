Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF remained flat at $4.98 during trading hours on Friday. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bolloré to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

