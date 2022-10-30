Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF remained flat at $4.98 during trading hours on Friday. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bolloré to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

About Bolloré

(Get Rating)

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.