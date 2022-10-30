Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 67,035 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414 in the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.