Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $32.41

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.67. Lyft has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $57.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

