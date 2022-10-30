Brokers Set Expectations for Assurant, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS.

Assurant Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.