Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $87.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 42.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after buying an additional 316,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,485,000 after acquiring an additional 272,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

