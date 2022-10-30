Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.25.

NYSE BC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 797,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

