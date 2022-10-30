Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,829,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. 10,812,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,456. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.42 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

