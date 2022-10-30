Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 249.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.07 on Friday, hitting $198.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,658. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

