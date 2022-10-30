Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $119.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,418,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19. The company has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

