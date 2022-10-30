Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Bumble alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Bumble Trading Up 5.1 %

Bumble stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.