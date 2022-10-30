BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 1,105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of BYDDF opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 0.47. BYD has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYDDF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

