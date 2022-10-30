Cadre Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.56 million. Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

CDRE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cadre by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cadre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadre by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cadre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.