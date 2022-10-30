Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Calibre Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

