Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.81

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.81 and traded as high as C$82.28. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$81.37, with a volume of 2,305,457 shares trading hands.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.9290459 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,580.54. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$370,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,458 shares in the company, valued at C$121,565,810.70. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total value of C$148,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,580.54. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,780 shares of company stock worth $4,411,652.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

