Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $14.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.87. 2,369,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,256. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.31 and its 200 day moving average is $504.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

