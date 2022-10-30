Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.24. 883,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.92. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.